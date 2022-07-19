Ash bund breach: MPCB to forfeit Rs 50 lakh bank guarantee of MahaGenco

Advertisement

Nagpur: In a significant development, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) had decided to forfeit the bank guarantee of Rs 50 lakh of MahaGenco for the breach of Khasala ash bund and the damage caused due to the collapse in nearby villages. MPCB will also calculate the environmental compensation for the loss and the Board will impose the fine over MahaGenco, informed A M Kare, Regional Officer, MPCB in a review meeting that took place on Sunday.

The meeting was chaired by the Regional Officer and representatives of MPCB, MahaGenco, Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), Orange City Water (OCW ), Centre For Sustainable Development (CFSD) and villagers attended it. In the meeting, MPCB asked MahaGenco about what measures they are taking to handle the situation and also what was the reason behind the incident.

The Board directed MahaGenco to take quick steps to control the situation and reduce the environmental impact. It also asked the power generation authority to help affected villagers to reduce their burden and loss. It also asked MahaGenco to submit short and long-term plans to clean the ash bund and remove fly ash from the vicinity. NMC and OCW informed the Board that their water pumping from one intake well would be stopped from July 19 which would cause disruption in water supply to Nagpur city. They requested MahaGenco to divert or reduce the ash flow into the Kanhan river.

CFSD demanded complete stoppage to fly ash water discharge into rivers and also to conduct a joint inspection to check this. CFSD also demanded immediate supply of clean and safe drinking water to all the affected villagers as all their drinking water sources have been contaminated with ash. MahaGenco agreed and will provide water tankers to Khairi, Mhasala, Kawtha and Suradevi villages.

The Sarpanch of Khairi and Khasala villages informed that the panchanama from the Collector’s office is in progress where a detailed assessment is going on to figure out the damage that has happened. The villagers also demanded compensation to farmers whose fields have been damaged due to fly ash. MPCB also directed MahaGenco to 100% fly ash utilisation at the site without delay as per the Government Resolution (GR) of December 21.

According to reports, the water supply department suffered a loss of Rs 40 lakh after this incident. About 500 acre of land got damaged due to fly ash flow in agricultural lands. In the ash bund, there is about 70% water and 30% fly ash. Due to the collapse of the bund, 40 brick kilns also got damaged. After this incident, District Collector R Vimala visited the spot and reviewed the loss in nearby villages. She also visited Paoni village of Ramtek and interacted with villagers to get details about the flood situation.

