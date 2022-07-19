Video: Shri Sant Bhojaji Maharaj Deosthan in Aajansara submerged in water due to heavy rain

Advertisement

Nagpur: Shri Sant Bhojaji Maharaj Deosthan, famous temple in Aajansara, Wardha district was submerged in water due to incessant rains.

The villagers said that if the rain continues like this, the water will reach the top of the temple. Devotees come from many places to visit this Deosthan in Aajansara.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the new state Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis will be taking stock of flood prone areas of Vidarbha on Tuesday.

Notably, stating that vigorous monsoon showers and hailstorm, which continue to leave behind a trail of destruction, are likely to stay for next couple of days, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued ‘Yellow Alert’ from July 19 to 20 in Wardha and Nagpur Districts.

“Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds are likely to occur at isolated places,” reads the prediction of RMC. RMC issued Yellow Alert for Wardha and Nagpur districts between Between July 19 and 20.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement