    Published On : Sat, Apr 18th, 2020

    Video: Stern action on lockdown violators in Gittikhadan

    Nagpur: The series of strict Nakabandi drive were conducted at Gittikhadan Chowk and Kalpana Talkies Chowk under the command of DCP Zone 2 Vinita S. Besides, the DCP, Senior PI Sunil Gangurde, Gittikhadan Police Station other staff along with traffic staff wherein initiating the drive.

    Appropriate action was taken against more than 60 people who were found moving unnecessarily and breaking traffic rules, set under Epidemic Law.

    It was ensured that even while challans were made and action was being taken, social distancing was maintained.

