Noble Move : ‘Power of One’ serves oil, grains to daily wagers

Nagpur: Power of One, an NGO has been providing kits kg 5kg rice, 2 kg dal and 1 litre oil to families who are unable to afford to make the purchase as their livelihoods depend on daily wages and they have verb affected by the lockdown.

The NGO, founded by Ajay and Shilpi Bagdi with a view to contribute their bit towards society has so far donated over 1,000 kits. The NGO has also collaborated with the community kitchen set up by Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC).

Those willing to lend a helping hand can contact on 9373114607.