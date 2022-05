Advertisement

Nagpur: Commuters plying between Kamptee-Nagpur road witnessed chaos at Samvidhan Square after a Star Bus reported caught fire here, on Thursday morning.

Fortunately, no casualties reported in the incident. The portion of bus, however, completely gutted in the fire. Acting swiftly on the inputs, the squad of Fire Department rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

Watch video here:

