Musical Fountain at Futala Lake ready, may open for public by May end

Nagpur: The installation work of the biggest and most beautiful Musical Fountain at Futala Lake has been completed and would be thrown open to the public by month end.

Nagpur Metro Region Development Authority (NMRDA) in association with Khalatkar Construction Consortium (KCC), worked on the project. The show at musical fountain will be a first-of-its-kind as it will present the world-class technology in Nagpur. The signature tune of the Musical Fountain is prepared by A R Rehman. This free show will bring together music, lights and sound to take people on an incredible journey. The history of Nagpur city will be narrated during the show in three languages. The narration in Hindi language will be provided in the voice of Gulzar, Marathi will be in the voice of Nana Patekar and English will be in the voice of Amitabh Bachchan.

Crystal Group, France, who were instrumental in creating the ‘Wings of Time’ show in Singapore and the recently held UAE birthday celebrations at the Dubai Expo among others, have been roped in to create the musical fountain. They also have the largest number of patented fountains in the world.

This project is the biggest project for the Crystal Group in which it is introducing many new technologies for the first time. Stage Gear, a leading Event Technology Company, founded by Shailesh Gopalan, will take care of the complete integration and synchronisation of the fountain, sound, light and visual which are part of the show.