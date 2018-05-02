Video: Sitabuldi Cops conduct route march, as Section 144 imposed in Nagpur

Nagpur: As the Second Capital of the State came under curfew-like restrictions for next 15-days to contain the spread of the Covid-19 in the city, a heavy police bandobast was in place to keep a watch and enforce the curbs. Under the same, a squad of Sitabuldi Police led by Police Inspector Atul Sabnis conducted route march under Sitabuldi Police jurisdiction asking citizens to comply with norms.

It is pertinent to mention that Nagpur Police Chief Amitesh Kumar has appointed posse of 2500 police personnel on streets apart from an additional force of home guards and two companies of State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) to enforce the restrictions.

Apart from enforcing the curbs, city police bosses were concerned over frequent incidents of ransacking of Covid hospitals by unruly relatives over one reason or another. Keeping in all the aspects, nakabandi (blockades) has been in place at 66 sensitive points across the city. All the police stations have been put on alert mode.

Nagpur Police have appealed to people to follow the guidelines and only step out when it’s necessary.

