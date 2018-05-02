Fresh restrictions spark bigger exodus of migrant workers in Nagpur

Nagpur: A torrent of Covid-19 cases and enforcement of curfew-like restrictions have triggered a bigger exodus of migrant workforce from Nagpur. Many companies in the city are witnessing the trend helplessly. Nagpur Railway Station, Ganeshpeth Bus Stand and private travel centres are being flocked by migrant workers to return to their native places.

There are around 2500 companies in industrial areas in Mihan, Butibori, Hingna MIDC, Uppalwadi etc. Roughly 40 percent of the workforce in these companies belonged to other states.

In April last year too, hundreds of migrant workers were seen struggling to return to their hometowns as the government had declared a nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus. A repeat situation looks like playing out due to the second wave of the pandemic.

The Nagpur city witnessed a huge traffic of different vehicles crowded with migrants wanting to return to their hometowns especially in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and other states.

Nagpur Railway Station, ST Bus Stand in Ganeshpeth and private travel centres are being crowded by migrant workers to go to their respective destinations. The migrant workers moved in exodus to go to their native places on account of fresh 15-day restrictions. The restrictions have left the migrant workers in dire straits as many of them earn their bread and butter by working in different units. Left with no choice, they decided to go to their native places for some sort of comfort.

At the Madhya Pradesh border, the migrant workers were found eager to leave Maharashtra borders. Many of them were seen riding even on cycles, auto, private and other smaller vehicles. Some preferred walking as they could not find any vehicle due to the heavy rush. Ironically, there are restrictions on those migrants who go to Madhya Pradesh. On the other hand, a horde of people are rushing to Maharashtra without any hurdles.



