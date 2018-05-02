Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Thu, Apr 15th, 2021

    @74, Nagpur reports highest-single-day toll; total deaths cross 6k mark

    Nagpur: The Nagpur District reported 5,813 fresh novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 74 deaths — the highest single day toll since the outbreak of the pandemic — till Wednesday midnight.

    With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 2,99,849 while the number of deaths have crossed 6k mark and now stand at 6,034.

    As per the official report, out of the total positive cases, 2,350 were from rural areas and 3,485 cases from Nagpur city alone while five cases were reported from out of the district. Meanwhile, from the total deaths, 39 were reported from Nagpur city, five deaths were registered from outside the district, while 30 casualties were reported from Nagpur rural.

    In the day record 4,534 patients were successfully recovered from the virus borne disease taking the numbers of total recovered patients at 2,32,705. Following which recovery rate is at 77.64%. After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 61,110 including asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation.


