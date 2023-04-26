Video showing traffic cop accepting bribe from a woman goes viral in Nagpur

Nagpur: Many events happening in Nagpur are now being reported through social media. A video is now going viral. A traffic cop at Tukdoji Square nabbed a woman government employee for violating traffic rules. After this, she is seen being forced to pay a bribe. The traffic policeman has been suspended after this act.

Through this video, a traffic policeman was caught red-handed taking a bribe from the woman. This policeman demanded a bribe of Rs 500 from the woman who violated traffic rules. The police had earlier demanded a bribe of Rs 1,000 from the woman. But later a settlement was made at Rs.500. In the 27-second video, the traffic policeman is seen having a heated discussion with the woman on a two-wheeler.

In the video, the woman is seen saying that “you are issuing a challan while demanding Rs.300. Say you want Rs 300 and cancel the challan”. On this, the policeman says, “You pay. I will not do anything. I have not copied the challan”. In the video, the bribe-taking policeman is seen telling the woman that he has noted down her vehicle number.

