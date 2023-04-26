Cricket bookie caught by Nagpur Crime Branch

Nagpur: A 32-year-old alleged bookie, Satish Devangan, was caught by the Crime Branch of Nagpur Police from an apartment at Telipura area on Monday. This was the first action by Nagpur police against bookies since the start of this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

The cops seized three mobile phones, a router and a tablet from him. It’s learnt the Crime Branch sleuths zeroed down on Devangan when he was accepting bets on the ongoing IPL matches. He was later handed over to the Lakadganj Police Station.

According to police, Satish was accepting bets on Monday’s match being played between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. On getting information, Unit-3 of the Crime Branch raided the place and caught Satish red-handed. Items worth Rs 55,000 including three mobile phones, a router and a tablet were seized from him. Satish is a notorious bookie and has been involved in cricket betting for the past many days. Even earlier, offences have been registered against him.

Cops had received tip-off through an informer and acting swiftly, cops caught Satish easily.

