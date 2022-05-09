Published On : Mon, May 9th, 2022

Video: Series of LPG cylinder blast triggers fire, panic in Beltarodi

Nagpur: At least 17 LPG cylinders reported blasted inside a hut in Mahakali Nagar under Beltarodi Police Station here, on Monday morning. Locals were stunned to see huge pile of smoke emitting in the vicinity.

Acting swiftly on the inputs, squad of Beltarodi Police Station and Fire Department rushed to the spot. Six fire tenders from various fire station were pressed into action. So far no casualties were confirmed by any officials. The efforts of dousing fire are underway.

Watch video here:

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/H0eI62BLVPQ?feature=share

