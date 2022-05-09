Cops bust gang of thieves in Nagpur, seize 6 stolen bikes

Nagpur: The Crime Branch Unit No. 3 of Nagpur police busted a three-member gang of thieves and seized six two-wheelers and other stolen valuables worth Rs 1 lakh from their possession.
The gang had committed thefts in the Beltarodi, Ajni, Imambada and Sadar police station areas, police said. The accused Kapil Ashok Gawre (30), a resident of Katol Road, Gittikhadan; Bablu alias Daga Rajaram Mohania (36), a resident of Mominpura and Swapnil alias Rancho Murlidhar Lohawe (23), a resident of Gaddigodm are cooling their heels behind bars.
Acting on a tip-off, the Crime Branch arrested the thieves and seized six stolen motorcycles from their possession.
The arrest was made by PI Vitthalsingh Rajput, API Madhuri Nerkar, other staff including Sandip Bhonde, Anil Jain, Ishwar Khorde, Pravin Lande, Ramchandra Karemore, Milind Chourdhary under the guidance of DCP (Detection) Chinmay Pandit.