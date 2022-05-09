Cops bust gang of thieves in Nagpur, seize 6 stolen bikes

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Crime Branch Unit No. 3 of Nagpur police busted a three-member gang of thieves and seized six two-wheelers and other stolen valuables worth Rs 1 lakh from their possession.

The gang had committed thefts in the Beltarodi, Ajni, Imambada and Sadar police station areas, police said. The accused Kapil Ashok Gawre (30), a resident of Katol Road, Gittikhadan; Bablu alias Daga Rajaram Mohania (36), a resident of Mominpura and Swapnil alias Rancho Murlidhar Lohawe (23), a resident of Gaddigodm are cooling their heels behind bars.