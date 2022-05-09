IndiGo bars specially-abled child from boarding flight; DGCA begins probe

Advertisement

IndiGo barred a specially-abled child from boarding a flight at the Ranchi airport as he was in “a state of panic”, following which the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation has started a probe and asked the airline to submit a report, officials said on Sunday.

As the boy was prohibited from boarding the airline’s Ranchi-Hyderabad flight on Saturday, his parents also decided to not take the flight, they noted.