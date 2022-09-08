ACB traps Bhiwapur lady BDO for accepting Rs 5000 bribe

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Nagpur, on Wednesday, caught Anita Tulsidas Pitthalwar nee Telang, Block Development Officer (BDO), Panchayat Samiti Bhiwapur, red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a young Rural Housing Engineer for signing her honorarium bills of Rs 1.01 lakh and forwarding the same to the Common Service Centre (CSC) for clearance.

The 25-year-old woman complainant, a resident of Chikli, was working as Rural Housing Engineer on contract basis at Panchayat Samiti Bhiwapur. She was getting honorarium being a contractual engineer. For signing her bills of the past six months and forwarding them to the CSC, BDO Anita Pitthalwar was demanding Rs 5,000 from her.

Fed up of constant harassment, she lodged a complaint against the BDO with the ACB. After verification of the complaint, bureau officers laid a trap and caught BDO Pitthalwar red-handed when she accepted the bribe amount from her. A resident of Gadikhana, Mahal, BDO Pitthalwar was taken into custody by bureau officers.

A case under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against her at Bhiwapur Police Station. The trap was laid by DySP Anamika Mirzapure, PI Praveen Lakde, PI Preeti Shende and other staff under the supervision of Superintendent of Police (ACB) Rakesh Ola and Additional SP Madhukar Gite.

