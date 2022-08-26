Video: Sea of devotees throng Shahi Sandal of Baba Tajuddin in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: A sea of devotees thronged the Shahi Darbari Sandal taken out to mark the start of the centenary Urs of Baba Tajuddin from Tajabad in Nagpur on Thursday. The Shahi Sandal was started from the Tajabad Trust office as per the tradition.

Before the departure of the Sandal, the dastar bandi of Syed Jabir Taji and Sayed Talef Taji was performed at the Trust office. On this occasion, Tajabad Trust Chairman Pyare Khan, Secretary Taj Ahmed Raja, Vice President Dr Surendra Jichkar, Trustees Burjin Randelia, Haji Farooq Bawla, Mustafa Topiwala, Haji Imran Khan and Gajendrapal Singh Lohia among others were present.

Sufiana Kalam was read out in the glory of Baba Tajuddin. After this, Pyare Khan proceeded with Sandal and Chadar on his head. With this, the Shahi Sandal commenced. Devotees in thousands participated in the Sandal. The Shahi Sandal passed through different routes amid tight police bandobast. The Shahi Sandal was welcomed by devotees at various places by showering flowers on behalf of various tanzims. Sweets, sharbat were distributed among devotees all along the Sandal routes. Massive crowds of people gathered to witness the Shahi Sandal. In the evening, the Shahi Sandal culminated at Tajabad.

