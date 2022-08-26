Ghulam Nabi Azad quits Congress

Advertisement

New Delhi: In a fresh jolt to the Congress, senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from all party posts, including party’s primary membership.

This came days after he resigned from the post of Chairman of the Campaign Committee and from the Political Affairs Committee of Jammu and Kashmir Congress hours after his appointment.

Azad is the head of the dissident G-23 and was ignored by the party for nomination to the Upper House.

More details are awaited.

In another setback for Congress, Jaiveer Shergill on Wednesday resigned as party’s National Spokesperson. His resignation comes days after senior Congress leader Anand Sharma resigned from the chairmanship of the party’s steering committee for Himachal Pradesh and another tall leader Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned as chairman of the campaign committee in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a letter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Shergill wrote, “It pains me to say that decision-making is no longer for the interests of public and country, rather it’s influenced by the self-serving interests of individuals indulging in sycophancy and consistently ignoring on-ground reality.” Jaiveer is the youngest National Media Panelist of the Indian National Congress. He is also one of the youngest spokespersons of the Congress Party for Punjab (Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee) and also the youngest person to be appointed as the Co-Chairman of the Congress Legal Cell for Punjab.

He was reportedly not allowed to hold press conferences for the past few months.

