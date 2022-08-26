Sextortion case: Woman blackmails GMCH doctor, takes Rs 1.75 lakh from him

Advertisement

Nagpur: A doctor from Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC&H) lost Rs 1.75 lakh in a sextortion case after being blackmailed allegedly by a woman who threatened to make his obscene videos viral on social media platforms.

The doctor fell prey to the cyber fraudster after he accepted a friend request from a woman with Facebook profile name Payal Joshi on August 14. After befriending him, she indulged in obscene chatting with him. She then asked him to share his cell number. Later, she allegedly made him undress in front of the camera while chatting on a video call. Through video logging, she started blackmailing him. She asked the doctor to deposit money in a particular account after threatening to make his obscene videos among his family members and medical fraternity.

Fearing defamation, he deposited Rs 1.75 lakh from time to time in the account. The victim finally approached Ajni Police and lodged an FIR. A police officer said that the matter was under investigation and the possibility of an online fraudster making a fake profile on Facebook to extort money from the victim cannot be ruled out.

