    Video: School bus collide in Nagpur at Chatrapati Square; no casualties

    Nagpur: Sensation prevailed Chatrapati Square on Thursday morning after a school bus and a Pvt Traveler Bus reportedly rammed into each other. Fortunately, no kids were boarded the bus and no casualties were reported in the incident.

    According to police, some eyewitnesses alerted Police Control Room following the incident.

    The bus of School of Scholars, Besa (MH/40/Y/6747) was on its way to school when it came in contact with another bus (MH/40/AT/0168). The impact was so severe that the school bus turned turtle after ramming into driver, while the traveler bus bumped into nearby car. Fortunately no casualties reported in the incident.

    Further details awaited…

