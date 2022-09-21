Video: Recklessly driven car turns turtle in Yashodhara Nagar, notorious social media influencer injured

Advertisement

Nagpur: Notorious social media influencer Sameer Stylo had a miraculous escape after the car he was driving turned turtle near Rani Durgawati Chowk under Yashodhara Nagar Police Station here, on Tuesday midnight.

According to police sources, Sammer was driving his car when he lost control of the vehicle. Subsequently, the car turned turtle and caused a traffic jam on the stretch. Acting on the inputs, the squad of Yashodhara Nagar Police Station led by Senior Police Inspector Vishwanath Chavhan reached the spot. Cops then rushed injured Sammer to hospital where he’s been monitored.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, PI Chavhan said that “We’ve seized the vehicle and are awaiting the medical report of the victim to determine whether he was under influence of the liquor. Further action will be conducted afterwards,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention that Sameer was arrested by Nagpur Crime Branch in the past for allegedly thrashing a girl. The video of the incident had gone viral on social media, creating sensation in the Second Capital of the State.

Watch Video here:

