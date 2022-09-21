NGO CHIP to plant ten trees for every six hit in Ind vs Aus T20 match in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: Showing unique affection towards cricket and environment, NGO CHIP has all set to plant 10 trees for each six being hit during India vs Australia T20 match scheduled at Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Jamtha here, on Friday, September 23.

The plantation will be done on September 25 at Nisarg Vedh Biodiversity project site of CHIP in Wakeshwar Van.

In a bid to uplift the deteriorating ecosystem in the Second Capital of the State, NGO CHIP has come up with this unique initiative.

It is pertinent to mention that, NGO CHIP has been at the forefront in terms of restoring ecosystems and planting urban forests.

