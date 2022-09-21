SC to livestream all Constitutional Bench hearings

Advertisement

The Supreme Court will livestream all Constitutional Bench hearings from September 27 on its website.

This means anyone can watch the proceedings in cases such as challenges to the Citizenship Amendment Act and the revocation of special status under Article 370 to Jammu and Kashmir.

The court had in 2018 ruled in favour of the livestreaming — as per citizen rights under Article 21 of the Constitution — but that remained to be implemented.

