Video: Rakhi Chavhan wins “Shobha Vinod Memorial” Woman Journalist of the Year Award

Nagpur: Tilak Patrakar Bhavan Trust (TPBT) and Nagpur Union of Working Journalists (NUWJ), in association with the Patrakar Club of Nagpur (PCN), celebrated International Women’s Day at Press Club Hall, Civil Lines on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

The event was graced by the presence of Divisional Commissioner Vijaylaxmi Bidri as the chief guest.

Noted social worker Dr Seema Sakhare was conferred with the “Stree Gaurav Puraskar.”

Advertisement

Rakhi Chavhan, Senior Correspondent of Loksatta, was awarded the Shobha Vinod Memorial Woman Journalist of the Year Award, which comprised a trophy and a cash prize of ₹21,000.

Other women journalists, including Dr Mamta Khandekar (Sattadish), Pallavi Borkar (The Hitavada), Meha Sharma (Lokmat Times), and Preeti Atulkar (Times of India), were also felicitated for their outstanding contribution to the field of journalism.

Dr Sonali Piyush Kakde was also honored for her remarkable contribution as a working woman.

The event was attended by S N Vinod, a veteran journalist, Pradip Kumar Maitra, President of TPBT and PCN, Shirish Borkar, President of NUWJ, Bramhashankar Tripathi, General Secretary of NUWJ & PCN, Varsha Bashu, Treasurer of NUWJ, and other office-bearers and executive members of all three organizations.

Overall, the event was a great success, celebrating the achievements of women in journalism and their contributions to society.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement