Suspecting her character man kills wife in Nagpur using hammer

Nagpur: A man allegedly killed his wife with a hammer, suspecting her fidelity, in the Kalamna area on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Lalita Bharadwaj (40), a resident of Kalamna. The police have arrested the accused husband, Amar, on charges of murder.

According to police sources, Amar, who runs a vegetable business, was married to Lalita and had two daughters. Amar had been suspecting Lalita’s fidelity and would often engage in brawls with her in the past. On Wednesday evening, during one such fight, Amar reportedly attacked Lalita and killed her on the spot.

