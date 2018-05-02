Video: Prashant Pawar, TOI scribe in war of words at press meet

Nagpur:Tension prevailed at the press conference organized by an NGO –Jai Jawan Jai Kisaan—after its president Prashant Pawar engaged in a verbal duel with a reporter of prominent English daily — Times of India — Ashish Roy on Thursday afternoon. The organization, knowing for targeting Nagpur Metro had called up a press conference regarding the medical expenditure of Nagpur Metro Director, Brujesh Dixit.

Addressing the conference, Pawar had leveled up allegations that Dixit had used sum of Rs 68 lakh as his medical expenditure. Countering the allegations, when Roy confronted that the bills could also refers to travel and other means. This sparked the argument between the duo, that too right in the middle of the press conference. The situation soon turned worst after duo started hurling abuses at each other, surrounded by the media personnel.