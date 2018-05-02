Tiwari urges RSS to refrain Devendra, Amruta from making controversial remarks

Nagpur: Farm activist and Shiv Sena leader Kishore Tiwari, once a strong supporter of former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has urged top RSS functionary Bhaiyaji Joshi to refrain the BJP leader and his wife Amruta not to make unwanted remarks and fuel needless controversies.

The development follows a recent statement by Fadnavis in which he predicted that he will back as Chief Minister in next two months. The Leader of Opposition had further said, “Shiv Sena may be wearing bangles, but we are not. If someone says something, then he will get a befitting reply. The BJP has this much strength,” asking State Government to take action against the AIMIM ex-MLA Waris Pathan for his inflammatory speech. State Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray sought to turn the tables on Fadnavis by demanding an apology from him on his “disgraceful” bangles remark adding that “Fadnavisji, normally I choose not to comment back. Kindly apologise about bangles comments. Bangles are worn by the strongest of all — the women,” said Aaditya Thackeray urging to change this discourse, rather disgraceful coming from a former CM.”

But just after that jumping into the clinking cauldron, celeb-banker Amruta Fadnavis sought to defend her husband by suggesting Aaditya Thackeray was a ‘cocooned worm’ and “cocooned worm will never understand the ‘pun’ of life! It’s meant to thrive on the glory of the silken life woven for its comforts by its ancestors,” said Amruta in a tweet, tagging Aaditya Thackeray. She also expressed her pride for the struggles of her husband and each and every hard working member of Maharashtra BJP.

Reacting to the Fadnavis couple’s remarks, Tiwari said that the unwanted activism of Devendra and Amruta is main cause of spoiling the whole relationship between BJP-Shiv Sena and over confidence and arrogance is core cause of historic SS-NCP-INC mega alliance, Tiwari added .

“Amruta’s unwanted political activism is beyond the understanding and culture of Indian political circle as no Opposition politican’s spouse — husband/wife — anywhere in India criticises Govt like this. Wives of L K Advani, Yeshwant Sinha, Jaswant Singh, Shatrughan Sinha, Arun Shourie, etc don’t do such things,” Tiwari hit back.

“Shiv Sena’ founder Balasaheb Thackeray wife Meenatai quietly functioned in shadow, and her contribution came out after her sad demise…same is case of CM Uddhav Thackeray’s wife Rashmi, his cousin Raj Thackeray’s wife Sharmila in background without making needless remarks and controversial gestures. Even BJP boss Amit Shah’s wife, Nitin Gadkari’s wife Kanchantai has been doing great work in social and educational field without coming into limelight. Rajnath Singh’s wife don’t go around abusing Sonia/Rahul/or their political rivals. Same is the case of Kejriwal’s wife Sunita. She does not abuse Modi/Shah/Sonia-Rahul…and the case of Amruta is beyond the boundaries of custom and doctrine of RSS certain checks needed,” Tiwari urged.

“We never read in history of Shivaji’s queen or Prithviraj Singh Chauhan’s queen ever abusing the Mughals..! Ditto with Swaraj (Sushma) Kaushal, husband of Mehbooba Mufti hubby Javed Iqbal, or Nirmala Sitharaman’ hubby P. Prabhakar, Vasundhara Raje’ ex-husband, Smriti Irani’s hubby Zubin, Harsimrat Kaur Badal’s hubby Sukhbir Singh Badal, etc..! For that matter, no other minister’s spouses/kids/ relatives/etc, at state / centre, CMs of any parties, in past/present, unless they’re in direct political conflict with their targets, etc.. So – what’s Amruta Fadanvis’ hidden agenda, is she trying to ‘take over’ state BJP which has no prominent women left now?” Tiwari lamented.