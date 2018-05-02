Video: Plasto directors accused of fraud by ex-founder’s son

Nagpur: In a shocking turn of events, the directors of city based renowned plastic tank manufactures Plasto have been accused of forgery by none other than the son of the firm’s former director and founder Madanmohan Agrawal. Ankush Madanmohan Agrawal has alleged that his aunt Urmila Rameshchndra Agrawal, sons Vaibhav, Vishal, Nilesh and grand-daughter Shreya had got bank accounts of his father Madanmohan opened using forged documents at Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Nagpur Nagrik Sahakari Bank (NNSB) sans their knowledge and later used those accounts for illegal transaction worth corores Rs.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Ankush informed that his father Madanmohan had founded the company back in 1986.

“For the period of 1986 to 1999, my father looked after the firm like his baby. He would manage that finance, accounts with ease. However, things went south when he suffered paralysis attack in 1999. Following which, he was unable to look after the firm, which had spread her wings across the country. Owing to such circumstance our uncle Madanmohan and aunt Urmila approached us to let them lead the firm, and not aware of their ill-intentions we fell prey to the trick,” said Ankush.

“My uncle along with his wife, son and grand-daughter then used forged documents of my father and mother to create their accounts at PNB and NNSB. And later used those accounts to sell my parents property, their shares at the firm using the PNB bank manager who was their tenant back then,” Ankush alleged.

