    Published On : Fri, Feb 14th, 2020

    Operation Third Eye : With 3 lakh CCTV cameras, police set to filter entire Nagpur

    Nagpur: In an effort to keep an eagle’d eye on every nook and corner of the city, Nagpur police department has decided to to multiply the number of cctv cameras installed at key areas in the town. As Nagpur Commissioner of Police has initiated the plan, the count of CCTV cameras are expected to reach at 3 lacs.

    In the recent times, CCTV cameras have proved to be very useful in prevention and detection of crimes. In Nagpur city several offences have been detected with help of CCTV cameras. At the same time it has been easier to monitor big crowds during protests, morcha and festivals. There are 3600 Cctv cameras in smart city project and about 50000 private cameras. But this number is very less. So it has been decided to increase CCTV cameras to at least 3 lakhs.

    Taking this forward, the city police chief has directed every police station has been given task to get installed at least 10000 CCTV cameras per police station in their areas by talking to people and convincing them. At least one camera by every house holder and commercial establishment. This will be tried to be completed within 3 months.

