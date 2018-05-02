Video: Parents, locals rescue students stuck at K John Public School

Nagpur: The heavy downpour on Friday not only throw city traffic out of gear but also disrupted lives across the district. Where many parts of the city inundated with knee deep water, the students of K John Public School at Aasoli village in Kamptee faced the same situation who got stuck at school promises owing to Friday rain.

The students who were stuck late till night was rescued by parents with the help of some locals.

However, despite holiday instructions issued by Collector Office, the school was functioning on the occasion of Mahalaxmi following which Collector Ashwin Mudgal has sought report from the school administrators.