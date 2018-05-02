Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Fri, Sep 6th, 2019
National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Fire breaks out in New Delhi Railway Station, 4 Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot

A fire broke out in the rear power car of the Chandigarh-Kochuveli Express as it was departing the New Delhi station on Friday afternoon.

Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot after the fire was reported at 2 pm. As per sources, the rear power car of the Chandigarh-Kochuveli Express caught fire as the train was standing on platform number eight.

“The fire broke out in the rear power car of the 12218 Chandigarh-Kochuvalli Express around 1.40 pm, Northern Railway spokesperson Deepak Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.

He added that the incident occurred when the train was leaving platform number eight.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. All passengers have been evacuated safely, news agency said.

In an official statement, the Indian Railways said the fire broke out in the rear power car of Chandigarh-Kochuvalli Express. The fire brigade is at the site and fire is being extinguished, the Indian Railways added.

Confirming the incident, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said the last power car of the Chandigarh-Kochuveli Express had caught fire.

The Union minister said the fire has been controlled by the fire brigade and added that senior officials were at the spot.

