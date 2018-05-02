Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Sat, Sep 7th, 2019
National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Chandrayaan 2- Communication with Vikram has been lost: ISRO

Okay, so this is not the news we were hoping for…

But, ISRO has just announced that they have lost communication with Vikram lander. The data is right now being analysed by scientists.

Speaking of the situation, ISRO chairman K Sivan said, “The descent of the Vikram Lander was happening as planned as planned and normal descent was observed till 2.1 km. Subsequently, the communication was lost. The data is being analysed.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking to the ISRO scientists said, “Be courageous. Let’s hope for the best. Not a small achievement. Country is proud of you. Congratulations from my side. You have done a great service to the country and to humankind. Your efforts will go on and I am completely with you.”

Happening Nagpur
Divine atmosphere turns blissful as 3-day Mahalaxmi Puja begins
Divine atmosphere turns blissful as 3-day Mahalaxmi Puja begins
JCI Nagpur Medico launches Mr. & Mrs. Medico 2019 event
JCI Nagpur Medico launches Mr. & Mrs. Medico 2019 event
Nagpur Crime News
Dhantoli cops bust gang of mobile thieves
Dhantoli cops bust gang of mobile thieves
Woman robbed of valuables in Star Bus in Sitabuldi
Woman robbed of valuables in Star Bus in Sitabuldi
Maharashtra News
येरखेडा रणाळा लवकरच नगरपंचायत मध्ये समावेश होणार :-पालकमंत्री
येरखेडा रणाळा लवकरच नगरपंचायत मध्ये समावेश होणार :-पालकमंत्री
शाळेत अडकलेल्या के जॉन पब्लिक स्कुल च्या विद्यार्थ्यांची यशस्वी सुटका
शाळेत अडकलेल्या के जॉन पब्लिक स्कुल च्या विद्यार्थ्यांची यशस्वी सुटका
Hindi News
ओवरफ्लो के स्तर पर फुटाला, अंबाझरी, सोनेगांव
ओवरफ्लो के स्तर पर फुटाला, अंबाझरी, सोनेगांव
मूसलाधार बारिश की वजह से के जान पब्लिक स्कूल में फंसे रहे बच्चे
मूसलाधार बारिश की वजह से के जान पब्लिक स्कूल में फंसे रहे बच्चे
Trending News
Nagpur Rains: Red Alert Issued, All Schools and Colleges to Remain Shut on Saturday
Nagpur Rains: Red Alert Issued, All Schools and Colleges to Remain Shut on Saturday
Nagpur reels under torrential rains, traffic, power go haywire
Nagpur reels under torrential rains, traffic, power go haywire
Featured News
Video: Parents, locals rescue students stuck at K John Public School
Video: Parents, locals rescue students stuck at K John Public School
PM’s Nagpur visit cancelled over heavy rain forecast
PM’s Nagpur visit cancelled over heavy rain forecast
Trending In Nagpur
ओवरफ्लो के स्तर पर फुटाला, अंबाझरी, सोनेगांव
ओवरफ्लो के स्तर पर फुटाला, अंबाझरी, सोनेगांव
मूसलाधार बारिश की वजह से के जान पब्लिक स्कूल में फंसे रहे बच्चे
मूसलाधार बारिश की वजह से के जान पब्लिक स्कूल में फंसे रहे बच्चे
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी यांचा दौराही स्थगित
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी यांचा दौराही स्थगित
Video: Parents, locals rescue students stuck at K John Public School
Video: Parents, locals rescue students stuck at K John Public School
अतिवृष्टीच्या इशाऱ्यामुळे शाळा, महाविद्यालयांना शनिवारी सुट्टी
अतिवृष्टीच्या इशाऱ्यामुळे शाळा, महाविद्यालयांना शनिवारी सुट्टी
Nagpur Rains: Red Alert Issued, All Schools and Colleges to Remain Shut on Saturday
Nagpur Rains: Red Alert Issued, All Schools and Colleges to Remain Shut on Saturday
PM’s Nagpur visit cancelled over heavy rain forecast
PM’s Nagpur visit cancelled over heavy rain forecast
Video : Traffic cops caught violating rules at Khamla Square
Video : Traffic cops caught violating rules at Khamla Square
Mudgal, Bangar review last minute preparations for PM Modi’s Nagpur visit
Mudgal, Bangar review last minute preparations for PM Modi’s Nagpur visit
आयुक्त बांगर, आरोग्य सभापती कुकरेजा यांनी केली विसर्जन व्यवस्थेची पाहणी
आयुक्त बांगर, आरोग्य सभापती कुकरेजा यांनी केली विसर्जन व्यवस्थेची पाहणी
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145