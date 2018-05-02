Chandrayaan 2- Communication with Vikram has been lost: ISRO

Okay, so this is not the news we were hoping for…

But, ISRO has just announced that they have lost communication with Vikram lander. The data is right now being analysed by scientists.

Speaking of the situation, ISRO chairman K Sivan said, “The descent of the Vikram Lander was happening as planned as planned and normal descent was observed till 2.1 km. Subsequently, the communication was lost. The data is being analysed.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking to the ISRO scientists said, “Be courageous. Let’s hope for the best. Not a small achievement. Country is proud of you. Congratulations from my side. You have done a great service to the country and to humankind. Your efforts will go on and I am completely with you.”