Video Of Woman Beating Children in Nagpur Goes Viral, Police arrest parents

Nagpur: City police swung into action and rescued a seven-month-old baby after a video of the infant being mercilessly beaten went viral on Sunday. The parents have been rounded up by Ambazari police.

Police sources said the video was shot on May 24. A woman was seen thrashing her son during a verbal duel with another family member. The video was shot by a relative who had forwarded it to his contacts.

The clip went viral on Sunday forcing the cops to act.