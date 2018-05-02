Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Mon, May 31st, 2021

    Video Of Woman Beating Children in Nagpur Goes Viral, Police arrest parents

    Nagpur: City police swung into action and rescued a seven-month-old baby after a video of the infant being mercilessly beaten went viral on Sunday. The parents have been rounded up by Ambazari police.

    Police sources said the video was shot on May 24. A woman was seen thrashing her son during a verbal duel with another family member. The video was shot by a relative who had forwarded it to his contacts.
    The clip went viral on Sunday forcing the cops to act.

