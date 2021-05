1.52 lakh Covid cases reported in 24 hrs, lowest in 50 days

India reports 1,52,734 new COVID-19 cases, lowest in 50 days, 2,38,022 discharges and 3,128 deaths in last 24 hrs, as per health ministry.

Active caseload further declines to 20,26,092 after cases decreased by 88,416 in last 24 hours, the ministry said.

Recovery rate increases to 91.60 per cent. The weekly positivity rate is currently at 9.04 per cent and daily positivity rate at 9.07 per cent, less than 10 per cent for seven consecutive days, it said.

Total cases: 2,80,47,534

Total discharges: 2,56,92,342

Death toll: 3,29,100

Active cases: 20,26,092

Total vaccination: 21,31,54,129