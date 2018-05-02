Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Mon, May 31st, 2021

    Covid 19- New regulations for Nagpur announced from June 1

    Nagpur: Maharashtra government extended the lockdown till June 15 for corporations of Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune, Aurangabad, Nashik, Vasai Virar, Nagpur – all civic bodies with more than one million population.

    In the urban areas that are considered as separate administrative units and where the total positivity rate is less than 10 per cent and total oxygen beds occupancy is less than 40 per cent, essential shops  in Nagpur will be allowed to operate from 7 am to 2 pm instead of 7 am to 11 am.

    The Nagpur civic body  has decide on all non-essential shops which are standalone and not inside a mall up to 2 pm, but they will be closed on weekends.

    In Nagpur, new rules have been implemented by the administration from June 1.

    • All essential service shops will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
    • Non-essential stand alone shops will be open Monday through Friday from 7 to 2 p.m. The mall will be closed.
    • Fertilizer, seed etc. shops will be open from 7 am to 2 am all seven days.
    • Food, Alcohol – E-Commerce and Essentials. Home delivery of all items of service will continue until 11 p.m.
    • Freight will continue.
    • Morning walk, outdoor sports will be closed.
    • All government offices will be open with 25 per cent attendance.
    • All private offices will be closed.
    • It will be forbidden to walk on the road after 3 pm without good reason.
