Covid 19- New regulations for Nagpur announced from June 1

Nagpur: Maharashtra government extended the lockdown till June 15 for corporations of Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune, Aurangabad, Nashik, Vasai Virar, Nagpur – all civic bodies with more than one million population.

In the urban areas that are considered as separate administrative units and where the total positivity rate is less than 10 per cent and total oxygen beds occupancy is less than 40 per cent, essential shops in Nagpur will be allowed to operate from 7 am to 2 pm instead of 7 am to 11 am.

The Nagpur civic body has decide on all non-essential shops which are standalone and not inside a mall up to 2 pm, but they will be closed on weekends.

In Nagpur, new rules have been implemented by the administration from June 1.