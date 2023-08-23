Video: Not ‘Discussion on Mental Health,’ but ‘Fans with Springs’ to Prevent Student Suicides in Kota!

Nagpur: Following the occurrence of 22 student suicides this year, with four of them in the month of August alone, the Kota Administration has taken an unconventional approach by introducing fans equipped with springs, aimed at addressing the growing issue among young aspirants. This choice to focus on physical measures rather than engaging in discussions about mental health has raised concerns.

Despite the report published by the National Crime Records Bureau in 2015, which sounded an alarm by stating that student suicides have risen by 61.3% within these coaching classes, the Kota Administration has seemingly turned a blind eye to the aspect of mental health. The decision to introduce fans loaded with springs as a preventive measure against untoward incidents has sparked significant online outrage.

Both mental health experts and local residents are calling for more substantial and comprehensive steps to tackle this problem. The move to prioritize physical interventions over mental health discussions has garnered criticism and prompted a renewed urgency to address the broader issue at hand.

Advocates for mental health awareness argue that by fostering emotional well-being and resilience, students can be better equipped to navigate the pressures of academic competition and personal challenges, reducing the likelihood of tragic outcomes.

