Girl ends life after scolded by mother in Nagpur

Nagpur: A 19-year old girl student took her own life by hanging herself at her residence after being scolded by her mother for using a mobile phone.

The deceased, identified as Renuka Pramod Kale, was a first-year student hailing from Zenda Chowk, Pension Nagar in Gittikhadan police jurisdiction.

According to police, Renuka, who had lost her father, was being raised by her mother, Seema, who managed their household by running a Daily Needs shop. Friends and neighbours described Renuka as a bright young girl. She seemingly lost focus on her studies and devoted significant time to her mobile phone. The incident took place on Monday afternoon when Renuka was engrossed in a phone game.

In a bid to encourage her to concentrate on her studies, her mother reprimanded her. Renuka got angered over her mother’s remarks. Later, she went to the first-floor bedroom and locked herself inside. She hanged herself in the room. Seema called out to Renuka after an hour, but received no response. Alarmed by the silence, Seema entered the locked room to find her daughter suspended by a noose.

Gittikhadan police rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. A case of accidental death was registered by the cops.

