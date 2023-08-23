Char-Choughi Expo received good response

Nagpur: चार चौघी (Char-Choughi) means four friends Prajakta, Asawari, Rashmi and Seema recently organised exhibition cum sale at Tatya Tope hall Surendra Nagar Nagpur. Exhibition was inaugurated by renowned beautician Mrs Darshana Navghare and social worker Mr. Vijay Jathe.

There were 45 stalls beautifully arranged and about 500 people were visited. Organizers also presented to surprise gift for well decorated stall and Lucky draw for our stall holders.

We also decorated selfie point for guests. Next Char-Choughi Exhibition will on 4th and 5th of Nov 2023.

