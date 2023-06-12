Video: ‘Nightlife’ of Nagpur turning into ‘Nightmare’ for citizens!!

Nagpur: With rampant party culture in the Second Capital of the State, the nightlife of Nagpur is making some noise! Renowned DJs, expensive booze, and enthralling dance performances continue to be the heartbeat of these parties. However, Nagpur’s nightlife, on the contrary, seems to be turning into a nightmare with constant scuffles and brawls filling the atmosphere with rage.

Recently, the nightlife of Nagpur has once again come into the limelight for the wrong reasons thanks to Dabo Club, and subsequently, prompting action from both the police and the local administration. Nagpur Police have already issued special guidelines to manage the thriving night culture of the city. However, incidents of drunken brawls inside and outside city pubs continue to haunt people. While intoxication remains the prime reason behind the fights and misbehavior with women at these prominent establishments, alleged ‘substance’ abuse has also been rumored in certain circles.

Brawls Rewind in Nagpur Pubs in 2023:

January 21 – Some criminals thrashed and molested several families at Dabo.

March 24 – An intoxicated woman was stripped outside Dabo.

March 31 – A fight broke out outside the Lord of Drinks pub over entry.

March 31 – Dabo bouncers thrashed a customer for attacking a woman security personnel.

March 31 – Several underage children were found at Illusions pub, and an ACP was manhandled.

May 22 – A fight broke out at Dabo pub after customers bumped into each other while dancing.

In the recent incident, the famous party hotspot, Dabo, located on Wardha Road, has once again managed to plunge into the spotlight! A tumultuous scene unfolded outside this prominent revelry joint in the wee hours of Saturday morning, as a group of patrons, who had just enjoyed a raucous night out, became embroiled in a violent clash and even resorted to pelting stones at a passing bus following a minor ‘push’ right in front of the club.

Providing insights into the investigation, Senior Police Inspector B. S. Pardesi revealed, “We had promptly sent the victim for a medical examination, as he sustained head injuries during the incident. The identities of the perpetrators have come to fore, we’re going to nab them shortly and present them before court,” he assured and mentioned that a case of assault and rioting has been registered against the miscreants.

Though the responsibility for ensuring the safety and security of all falls on both the patrons and the owners, the police have often been roped into matters at various pubs, including Dabo.

The rising incidents of mismanagement at various clubs not only expose the mismanagement of the owners but also tarnish the image of the former Chief Minister and Home Minister of Maharashtra.

A collective effort from all – patrons, hotel owners, and the administration – is much needed to ensure a safe and secure outing for families or friends in Nagpur city.

Watch Video: Youth thrashed by other patrons in front of club in Nagpur

