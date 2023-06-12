Maharashtra CET results out, direct links here

State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra announced MHT CET result 2023 today, June 12 on cetcell.mahacet.org and mahacet.in. Links to check PCM and PCB scorecards are active on these two websites and candidates can check it using application number and date of birth.

MHT CET result 2023 live updates (Screengrab of Maharashtra CET result page)

MHT CET 2023 result: PCB group

MHT CET result 2023: PCM group

Candidates are also advised to visit mhtcet2023.mahacet.org for further information regarding Maharashtra CET, including counselling dates.

The entrance test for PCM group candidates was held from May 9 to 14 and for PCB group, it took place from May 15 to 20. Follow this blog for latest updates on MHT CET results.

