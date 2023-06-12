Nagpur Today Talks on the ‘Proposed Expansion of Koradi Thermal Power Plant’ on June 13

Nagpur: The Institution of Engineers (India), Nagpur Centre, in association with Nagpur Today, is organizing a special panel discussion series called ‘Nagpur Today Talks – Building A Sustainable Future.’

The first symposium of the series will focus on the ‘Proposed Expansion of Koradi Thermal Power Plant.’

Experts and prominent figures from various sections of society will share their valuable views on the topic at The Institution of Engineers Hall, located on North Ambazari Road, Nagpur. The event will commence at 7 pm.

Nagpur Today appeals to the vigilant citizens of the city to join us for an insightful session filled with interesting facts that concern the well-being of our future generation!

