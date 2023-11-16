Video: Neglected Pothole Raises Concerns Among Nagpur Citizens

Nagpur: In a concerning turn of events, a hazardous pothole located in front of Fortune Mall has become a focal point for residents questioning the allocation of public funds by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) and Nagpur Metro. The pothole, a potential breeding ground for accidents, has left many citizens wondering why it hasn’t received the attention it deserves despite daily usage by numerous taxpayers.

Nagpur, a city where citizens contribute significantly through heftic taxes, is now seeking transparency regarding the utilization of these funds. The apparent neglect of this perilous pothole has sparked a debate among residents, questioning whether only the roads in and around VIP areas are receiving due maintenance.

The sentiment among taxpayers is one of frustration and concern. They are demanding accountability and transparency from the authorities, urging them to demonstrate responsibility towards the safety of all citizens, not just those residing in VIP areas. The lack of prompt action on such a glaring issue raises questions about the priorities of the local administration.

It’s disheartening to witness the potential risks that citizens face daily, and the plea is clear – don’t wait for an accident to occur before addressing the issue. The call is for a more inclusive approach to public safety and infrastructure maintenance, dispelling any perception of a VIP-centric culture.

As Nagpur residents unite to bring attention to this neglected pothole, the spotlight is on the NMC and Nagpur Metro to take swift action, ensuring the safety and well-being of all citizens.

