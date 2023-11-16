Get Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav 2023 Schedule here

Nagpur : Nagpur’s Grand Celebration: Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav 2023 from November 24 to December 5.During this period, extravagant events with diverse spiritual and cultural programs will unfold in Nagpur.

Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav 2023 Schedule

Friday, November 24

6:30 PM: Inauguration by Dr. Pujya Gyanvatsal Swami at the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple, followed by the presentation of ‘Maharashtra Majha’—a cultural program featuring 900 artists showcasing drama, dance, and musical performances.

Saturday, November 25

6:30 AM: Recitation of Shri Hanuman Chalisa.

6:30 PM: Live concert by renowned singer Shreya Ghoshal.

Sunday, November 26

6:30 AM: Grand storytelling (Paritran Path).

6:30 PM: Live concert by Bhojpuri superstar Akshara Singh.

Monday, November 27

6:30 AM: Recitation of Shri Rudra Path.

6:30 PM: Epic play ‘Krantinayak’ based on the life of Sant Tukdoji Maharaj.

Tuesday, November 28

6:30 AM: Recitation of Shri Sukt.

6:30 PM: ‘An Evening with Sultan of Music’ – Live concert by Adnan Sami.

Wednesday, November 29

6:30 AM: Recitation of Shri Haripath.

6:30 PM: Grand play ‘Gan Ganat Bote’ based on the life of Sant Gajanan Maharaj.

Thursday, November 30

6:30 AM: Recitation of Shri Gajanan Vijay Granth.

6:30 PM: Live concert by Benny Dayal, the Golden Globe Award-winning artist from ‘Let’s Nacho’ fame.

Friday, December 1

6:30 AM: Recitation of Shri Vishnusahasranam and Gita Chapter 12/15.

6:30 PM: Live concert by Piyush Mishra, the versatile artist from ‘Gang of Wasseypur.’

Saturday, December 2

6:30 AM: Recitation of Shri Sundarkand.

6:30 PM: Grand play ‘Constitution Sculptor’ based on Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar’s work.

Sunday, December 3

6:30 AM: Recitation of Shri Ramraksha Stotra and Shri Maruti Stotra.

6:30 PM: Live concert by the musical duo Sachit-Parampara.

Monday, December 4

6:30 AM: Recitation of Manache Shlok.

6:30 PM: Dance-drama ‘Geet Ramayan.’

Tuesday, December 5

6:30 PM: Live concert and conclusion featuring pop singer Mika Singh of ‘Jab We Met’ fame.”

