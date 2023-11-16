Maoists kill innocent Tribal in protest against CM Shinde’s Gadchiroli visit

Nagpur: A day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s visit to Gadchiroli for the Diwali Milan program on Wednesday, a Maoist group allegedly killed an innocent tribal man to express their anger.

The Maoists killed Dinesh Gawande and left a note on his body.

CM Shinde participated in Gadchiroli Police’s Diwali Milan program on Wednesday. In opposition to CM Shinde’s visit, Maoists are believed to have killed Dinesh, according to sources from Gadchiroli Police.

Meanwhile, an offence of murder has been registered against unidentified persons.

Further investigations are ongoing.

