Video: National Youth Alliance exposes corruption at Nagpur RTO

Nagpur: The city-based National Youth Alliance (NYA) led by President Rahul Pande on Tuesday exposed the ongoing corruption in issuing licenses to persons who are not capable of driving a vehicle.

Rahul Pande said as per the Motor Vehicles Act, RTO Inspector has to sit beside the applicant in order to verify his driving skills but instead agents and dalals take the driving test and pass the candidates even when they don’t have basic driving sense which could lead to serious accidents in future.

In a video circulated on Twitter & YouTube, it can be seen that RTO Inspector Dhawale is sitting inside his cabin & agents are taking the driving test instead.

In this connection the RTO officials have approached Kalamna Police Station with a formal complaint and now the police have filed a non-cognizable offence against Rahul Pande.

