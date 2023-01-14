Gigantic feat: Nagpur’s Yash Chawde hits record unbeaten 508 in Under-14 Cricket Tournament

The Saraswati Vidyalaya boy Chawde hit 81 boundaries and 18 sixes in his 178-ball unbeaten innings with a strike rate of 285.39

Nagpur: Saraswati Vidyalaya opener and Captain Yash Shrawan Chawde joined the likes of Mumbai’s Pranav Dhanawade, Prithvi Shaw and Arman Jafar as he slammed a record 508 runs in an MI Junior’s organised Under-14 cricket tournament at Nagpur on Friday. This is probably the highest score in Vidarbha by a U-14 cricketer.

Chawde, who trains under Chandan Sah and Prashant Bambal at Dr Ambedkar College Sports Academy, Deekshabhoomi, hit 81 boundaries and 18 sixes in his 178-ball unbeaten innings with a strike rate of 285.39.

Chawde’s big hundred helped Saraswati Vidyalaya register 705 runs record breaking victory over Siddeshwar Vidyalaya, Manewada at Jhulelal Institute ground, Katol Road. Mumbai’s Dhanawade had scored 1,009 runs to create a world record. Shaw had clobbered 546 runs and Arman Jafar 498 runs in inter-school tournaments.

Saraswati Vidyalaya has a knack of producing bright cricketers. Vidarbha’s two-time Ranji Trophy winning captain Faiz Fazal, too, had scored 280 plus runs for Saraswati Vidyalaya in his school days. That knock had given Fazal’s cricketing career a big fillip. It rained fours and sixes at Jhulelal ground as 13-year old Chawde punished all bowlers after Saraswati Vidyalaya took first strike.

The Shankar Nagar-based school rode on Chawde’s enthralling knock and Tilak Wakode’s unbeaten century (127) to post 714 runs from 40 overs without losing a wicket. The duo’s opening wicket stand of 714 runs is also a sort of record. Chawde hit 81 boundaries and 18 sixes in his 178-ball unbeaten innings with a strike rate of 285.39 while Wakode hit 13 fours from 97 balls and remained unbeaten.

Siddeshwar Vidyalaya’s Hrushabh Rahangdale (8 overs, 130 runs), Parth Funde (8 overs, 178 runs), Ankush Rahangdale (8 overs, 187 runs) Atharva Karne (8 overs, 102 runs) and Sanket Sahare (8 overs, 99 runs) bore the brunt of Chawde-Wakode’s blazing knocks.

Siddeshwar lost the match after being 9-9 in five overs and according to reports, Atharva Karne was declared retired hurt as he could not make it to the centre wicket in time. Ankit Magedekar 3-1-6-6 and Arthesh Ambadare 2-1- 3-2 were the wicket takers for Saraswati.

In an earlier match against Bhavan’s Ashti, Chawade had hit 75 runs as Saraswati registered a 115 runs win.

