Pre-primary Sports’ Fest Of Delhi Public School Mihan

Nagpur: A magnificent show was put up by the pre-primary students of DPS MIHAN, during their sports event –‘SPORTS FEST – LITTLE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2022-23’which was held in its sprawling campus on Friday, January 13, 2023. Mr. Mohammed Faizan Akhtar, a national level footballer and a member of the team which lifted the Santosh trophy twice, was the Chief Guest for the occasion.

The Guest of Honour, Ms. Savita Jaiswal, Director, DPS MIHAN and KAMPTEE Road also graced the event and blessed the budding athletes. The guests were welcomed with a sapling by the Principal Ms.Nidhi Yadav, which is the tradition of the school.

In her address she thanked the President and Pro Vice Chairperson Ms.Tulika Kedia for her futuristic vision in providing the best of the sporting facilities in the school for developing physical fitness and the spirit of sportsmanship amongst the students. The programme began with a striking gymnastic performance by Keya Gajbhiye which kept the audience captivated. The Chief Guest in his address, emphasized that sports should be given prime importance in all schools and parents should encourage their wards to participate actively in Sports to develop physical fitness. Colourful balloons were released by the guests to mark the opening of the event.

The sports event began with a march past by the Pre Schoolers wherein the children enjoyed walking along with their teachers and waving to the guests and parents. Energetic and colourful drills were performed by Pre Nursery, Nursery and Preparatory students using different props like pompoms, fans, balls and ribbons.

Fancy races like Collecting the kite race, ‘laddoo’ and spoon race, lace the beads race, frog jump race etc. kept the audience spellbound. These races gave the students ample opportunities to showcase their motor skills. The budding athletes performed outstandingly in the races which was a treat to watch.

The winners were awarded medals and certificates by the dignitaries. Parents also enthusiastically participated in a Zumba session conducted by the Dance Department of the school. It was indeed a day full of fun wherein the parents also enjoyed the games arranged by the teachers.

