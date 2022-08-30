Video: Nagpurians welcome Bappa with religious fervour

Advertisement

Nagpur: Nagpurians started welcoming the God of good luck and prosperity — Lord Ganesha — into their homes and community pandals, kick-starting 10-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with zeal and fervour.

Ganeshotsav commenced with devotees installing colourfully-crafted idols of their most beloved and venerated deity, Ganesha, in their homes and beautifully decorated pandals across the city.

Besides making special arrangements to avoid traffic congestions Nagpur Police also maintained strict vigil on this occasion.

