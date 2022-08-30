Body found floating in Nag River near Kumbhartoli

Advertisement

Nagpur: A male body was found floating in Nag River near Kumbhartoli here, on Tuesday. The deceased has not been identified yet. Some locals reportedly first spotted the body, who alerted cops.

Acting swiftly on the input, cops rushed to the spot and fished out the body. The body has been sent to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for autopsy. The exact reason behind the death could only be determined after autopsy, sources said.

In the meantime, cops have registered a case of accidental death and started scanning missing complaints lodged in various police stations to establish the identity of the deceased.

