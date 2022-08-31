Jaitala Murder: Man hires ‘contract killers’ to eliminate his friend over illicit relationship

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Rana Pratap Nagar police cracked the Jaitala murder case and arrested three persons in this connection. Deceased Bhojraj (30) was killed by a contract killer for Rs 10,000/- on instruction of a friend of the deceased over illicit relationship, police said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Sunil Khemraj Bahekar (30), Khamesh alias Bhurya Jageshwar Damahe (22) and Rohit Shankar Nagpure (18).

ACP Sonegaon Ashok Bagul said that Sunil was working with Bhojraj and both were native of Amgaon tehsil of Gondia district. Sunil was having an illicit relationship with the wife of Bhojraj. A quarrel erupted between Sunil and Bhojraj over the illicit relationship and the latter decided to eliminate the former. He roped in Khamesh Dhamahe and gave him murder contract at Rs 10,000/-. Khamesh forwarded the contract of Rohit Nagpure.

The two consumed liquor on Saturday night. Khamesh made a phone call to Bhojraj and called him at Jaitala Bazaar Square. Bhojraj was killed by the two by stabbing him with a sharp-weapon and also smashing his head with a boulder. They kept the body under a cement pipe and fled the spot.

During investigation, the police found the last call of Khamesh on Bhojraj’s mobile phone. He was picked up and interrogated by the police. The accused confessed for the crime.

A case under Section 302 of Indian Penal Code was registered by Rana Pratap Nagar police.

