Video: Nagpurians in fix as local netas rush to help criminals in custody

Nagpur: Nagpurians are puzzled by the objectionable behavior of some top politicians, as the latter have rushed directly to police stations in a bid to extend their support to notorious criminals.

In the first incident, a top leader from the city knocked on Ambazari Police’s door to question the cops’ actions against the infamous Ashu Awasthi and Vickey Pandey.

According to police sources, Ambazari Police had apprehended Ashu Awasthi, Vickey Pandey, and Jameel Syyed for allegedly thrashing a man at Shankar Nagar on August 1. However, one politician approached Ambazari Police and not only questioned the arrest but also stated that the cops are falsely nabbing Awasthi and Pandey.

It is pertinent to mention that while Awasthi has 19 cases against him, Pandey has eight cases registered against him across various police stations.

A similar incident was reported from Bajaj Nagar Police Station, where another politician had approached, showing sympathy towards Sumeet Chintalwar. Chintalwar has been arrested by cops under MCOCA.

Now, people are left in confusion over the politicians’ behavior towards criminals.

